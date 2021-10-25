Kingston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KINGSTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
