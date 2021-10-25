CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillsburg, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Dillsburg

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

DILLSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cbpcAkJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

