Daily Weather Forecast For Dillsburg
DILLSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
