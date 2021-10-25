4-Day Weather Forecast For Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
