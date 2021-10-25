Monday rain in Spring Hope: Ideas to make the most of it

(SPRING HOPE, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Spring Hope Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spring Hope:

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.