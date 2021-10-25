Rogersville Weather Forecast
ROGERSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
