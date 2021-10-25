A rainy Monday in Trenton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TRENTON, FL) Monday is set to be rainy in Trenton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trenton:

Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.