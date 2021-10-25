Weather Forecast For Littlestown
LITTLESTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
