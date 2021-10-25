CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWYM: Prepare for Black Friday sales much earlier this year

By John Matarese
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
Are you a last-minute holiday shopper?

Walmart wants to change your mind this year as it gets ready to start Black Friday sales earlier than ever.

If you are someone who traditionally waits until Black Friday to do your holiday shopping, please don’t do that this year.

With expected shortages everywhere, stores are now rolling out early Black Friday sales which are very good for this time of year.

Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving Day newspaper is so 2009.

Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, lising dozens of "deals for days" that begin on Nov. 3.

A second round of deals launches Nov. 10.

And these are the real thing, not some Black Friday preview sale.

Walmart will have Chromebooks for $87, 65 inch Samsung TV's as low as $568 and some toys for $5.

With no more Thanksgiving Night crowds to fight, making it one great thing to happen during the pandemic.

But from the doesn’t that stink file:

The fact you may have to pay to guarantee an early spot.

Walmart will start the deals four hours early for Walmart Plus members, if you pay $98 a year for membership.

But it's almost the same at Amazon, where you will need to be a paid prime member to access their lightning deals early.

An, Amazon and Target are starting Black Friday deals early, too.

Sure, you may save a few bucks shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday in late November.

But know the risks, so you don’t waste your money.

FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Table of Contents Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live,...
Lifestyle
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Go Live This Weekend

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals event ends Sunday, but you'll have more discounts to browse next week. Target is kicking off its early Black Friday deals event on Sunday (Halloween). From now until Black Friday, Target will have a new batch of deals each week, all of which will have a price-match guarantee if what you buy happens to go on sale for less before Christmas. Target has teased some of the deals that will be available starting this weekend, including a big discount on Beats Solo 3 headphones and a nice HP laptop for school and work for less than $350.
Digital Trends

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Have Just Begun — And It Isn’t Even Halloween

Table of Contents Amazon Black Friday Deals Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals This year the line between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week have blurred together once again. And this year, we’re already seeing deals from a number of online retailers tackle the world of online shopping earlier than ever. And it isn’t even Halloween yet! With so many retailers launching early Black Friday deals this year, we have to wonder — why? Well, there have been a number of supply chain-related issues across the globe that might possibly affect Black Friday, as well as Christmas shopping...
The Independent

Echo dot Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year on Amazon’s smart speaker

The Amazon Echo dot smart speaker is one of the tech products that lends itself well to Black Friday discounts. Relatively affordable to start with, the Echo dot is a device Amazon would love buyers to put in every room of their homes, expanding the Alexa smart speaker into every corner. As such, deals are never far away.For Black Friday 2021, which lands on 26 November, we expect to see some great deals on the Echo dot (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), from Amazon itself, as well as tech retailers like Currys and more general stores like Argos and Very.Before we dive more...
Autoweek.com

Car Gear on Sale a Whole Month before Black Friday

Wait a second—big holiday sales are already starting? While normally we'd say you have plenty of time to snag gifts, there have been gloomy projections about shipping and delivery logistics this year. So why not get your shopping done now and save yourself some stress?. We've compiled a list of...
TrendHunter.com

Electronics-Focused Black Friday Sales

We have yet to hit November and the 2021 Best Buy Black Friday deals are already underway. Starting this week, hundreds of Best Buy products will go on sale, including wireless speakers and soundbars, Samsung appliances, smartphones, earbuds, fitness equipment, cameras, and more. All of the newly discounted items are...
MIX 106

Boise Walmart Stores Prepare For Three Black Friday Events

Ho, Ho, Ho: Happy Halloween! Yes, the full blown conflict of everything holiday is upon us and who even really understands WHAT is going on this time of year? We have an exclusive look at WHAT items to expect on sale from Walmart and WHEN to expect them!. Through the...
The Independent

Black Friday toy deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

We’re not quite sure how it happened, but November is now well and truly here, and that means that the countdown to the biggest shopping event of the year is officially here. Black Friday sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices on big-ticket items, from tech, toys and TVs to fashion, home appliances, beauty and more.Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, the sale’s now travelled across the Atlantic and has become a weekend-long event that concludes on Cyber Monday.Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to British shores in...
KITV.com

Black Friday deals start in October this year

Halloween is still more than two weeks away but some retailers are already pushing out Black Friday Christmas deals. It's a trend that's been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of some indoor restrictions, retailers say they want to make sure there's enough time for customers to shop. More sales are expected as we get closer to Thanksgiving but there will still be plenty of deals come Black Friday.
