Spencer, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

 7 days ago

SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cbpbqPg00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spencer, MA
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

