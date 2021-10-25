Weaverville Weather Forecast
WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
