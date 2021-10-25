CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, NC

Weaverville Weather Forecast

Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cbpbm8000

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

