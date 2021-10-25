Weaverville Weather Forecast

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



