Daily Weather Forecast For Winnfield

WINNFIELD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.