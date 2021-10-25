CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walton

Walton (KY) Weather Channel
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

WALTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpbXpz00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton, KY
116
Followers
615
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy