A rainy Monday in Trenton — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 7 days ago

(TRENTON, OH) Monday is set to be rainy in Trenton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cbpbPmB00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

