Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November

Milton Public Library adult programs announced for November 2021. In the month of November, the Milton Public Library has organized some fun and informative programming for adults and families which we encourage you to check out. On Tuesday, 11/2, at 7:00 p.m. favorite local Chef Connie Spiros will give a Zoom presentation called “Virtual Healthy Cooking Demo” which is part of our year-long initiative called “Milton Moves.” Connie will prepare 2 tasty dishes for us which are taken from the Library’s recent cookbook called Food for Friends. This compilation of 194 recipes, collected by our Friends of the MPL, includes dishes from over 80 home and professional cooks, and it is a great gift which can be purchased at our book shop. For more details, please go to our website: www.miltonlibrary.org where you can also sign up in advance to attend this event.

MILTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO