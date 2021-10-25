Weather Forecast For Mathis
MATHIS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
