Mathis, TX

Weather Forecast For Mathis

 7 days ago

MATHIS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cbpbHxb00

  • Monday, October 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

