Jasper, TN

Monday rain in Jasper: Ideas to make the most of it

Jasper (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(JASPER, TN) Monday is set to be rainy in Jasper, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jasper:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpbEJQ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

