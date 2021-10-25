Milan Daily Weather Forecast
MILAN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
