EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: The Bequest TPB

It's been quite the journey for the Bowman family as well as the creative team of Donny Cates, Lisandro Estherren, and Dee Cunniffe, and now the race to the end of the Bowman saga (at least for now) begins in Redneck #31, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new issue. The final arc is titled Texas Forever, and as you can see, Perry enjoys a quiet moment on the farm before the true chaos begins. We've seen the farm and the Bowmans endure quite a bit along the way, but if the official description is to be believed, the Texas vampire family hasn't seen anything yet, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO