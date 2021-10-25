Daily Weather Forecast For Troy
TROY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
