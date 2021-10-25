Freedom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
