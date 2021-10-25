Freedom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



