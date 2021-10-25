CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Ledge

 7 days ago

GRAND LEDGE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpalHU00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain then rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

