Rainy forecast for Jacksboro? Jump on it!

(JACKSBORO, TN) Monday is set to be rainy in Jacksboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksboro:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.