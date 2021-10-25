Daily Weather Forecast For Schuylkill Haven

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpaELd00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

