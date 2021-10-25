CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's ICBC to provide $470 bln of energy financing over next 5 yrs

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plans to provide 3 trillion yuan ($470 billion) of financing for the energy sector over the next five years, the country’s National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Monday.

A strategic cooperation agreement signed by the two entities is partly aimed at helping ensure energy and power supplies in winter and spring, the NEA said in a brief statement, as China grapples with its worst electricity shortages in years.

The tie-up will also see state-run ICBC and the NEA explore ways to promote green energy development and carbon neutrality, the statement said.

