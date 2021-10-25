Weather Forecast For Mastic
MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0