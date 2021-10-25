Weather Forecast For Mastic

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbpa5UL00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 38 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

