Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Forest. Hill

Forest Hill (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(FOREST. HILL, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Forest. Hill Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forest. Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cbpa4bc00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

