Willard, OH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Willard (OH) Weather Channel
Willard (OH) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(WILLARD, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Willard Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Willard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cbpZlF100

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

