Hillsville, VA

Hillsville Weather Forecast

Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel
Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel

 7 days ago
 7 days ago

HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cbpZfwf00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

