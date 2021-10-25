Hillsville Weather Forecast
HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
