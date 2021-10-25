CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadesboro, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wadesboro

 7 days ago

WADESBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbpZdBD00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

