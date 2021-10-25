Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Terrace
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
