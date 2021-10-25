Daily Weather Forecast For Saylorsburg
SAYLORSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0