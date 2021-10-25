CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, AR

Alma Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

ALMA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cbpZWx000

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

