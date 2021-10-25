Ayden Weather Forecast
AYDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
