Deatsville, AL

Take advantage of Monday sun in Deatsville

Deatsville (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(DEATSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Deatsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deatsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cbpZSQ600

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

