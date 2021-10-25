4-Day Weather Forecast For Mastic Beach
MASTIC BEACH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
