Haslet, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Haslet

Haslet (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HASLET, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cbpZPlv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

