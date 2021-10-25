4-Day Weather Forecast For Haslet
HASLET, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
