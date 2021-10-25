Daily Weather Forecast For Cherryville
CHERRYVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
