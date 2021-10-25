Daily Weather Forecast For Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain then rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
