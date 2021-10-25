CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, MN

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Mora (MN) Weather Channel
Mora (MN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(MORA, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cbpZJin00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: A Mild Day With A Cooldown Later On

Hi Everyone! Today will be the mildest day of the work and school week. At 60° the mildest day — think about that. It is Nov. 1 The average daytime high is now 63°. Generally speaking, this week will be 7 to 10° below average in the low- to mid-50’s. At night we will drop into the mid upper 30’s. (41° is the current overnight average low.)  An area of low pressure gently passing by overnight, albeit with a few showers, will pull air our way from central Canada. And there is your cool down. Through today we will see the temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
Mora (MN) Weather Channel

Mora (MN) Weather Channel

Mora, MN
139
Followers
612
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy