Weather Forecast For Bethany

BETHANY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 33 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.