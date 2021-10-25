Bolivia Daily Weather Forecast
BOLIVIA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
