Burgaw, NC

A rainy Monday in Burgaw — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BURGAW, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Burgaw, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burgaw:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cbpZFBt00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

