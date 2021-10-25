Daily Weather Forecast For Duncansville

DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



