Daily Weather Forecast For Duncansville
DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
