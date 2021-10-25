CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

Benton City is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BENTON CITY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Benton City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Benton City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0cbpZCXi00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight Chance of Light Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Benton City

(BENTON CITY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Benton City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BENTON CITY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton City, WA
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City, WA
114
Followers
614
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy