4-Day Weather Forecast For Bowman
BOWMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0