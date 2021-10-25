4-Day Weather Forecast For Bowman

BOWMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



