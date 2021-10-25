Weather Forecast For Zimmerman

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZIMMERMAN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cbpZ86300

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

