4-Day Weather Forecast For Rustburg
RUSTBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
