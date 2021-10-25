Rockwell Daily Weather Forecast
ROCKWELL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
