4-Day Weather Forecast For Jessup
JESSUP, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
