4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Lake

 7 days ago

BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpZ2nh00

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

