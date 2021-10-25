4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Lake
BIG LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
